Ronald L. Miner Sr., 81, of Mill Run, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born April 10, 1939, in Mill Run, a son of the late Lester and Mildred (Anderson) Miner.

Ron was a sawyer for Kenneth Kern Lumber Company. When not working, Ron looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Betty (King) Miner; two sons, Ronald Miner Jr. and wife Tammy of Mill Run, and Ross Miner and wife Kelly of Mill Run; four grandchildren, Amber Anderson and husband Steve, Austin Miner, and Nathan and Nolan Miner; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Ava Anderson; three sisters; and one brother.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by two sisters.

Family will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Chris McLaughlin officiating.

Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

