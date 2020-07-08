1/
Ronald L. Miner Sr.
1939 - 2020
Ronald L. Miner Sr., 81, of Mill Run, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born April 10, 1939, in Mill Run, a son of the late Lester and Mildred (Anderson) Miner.

Ron was a sawyer for Kenneth Kern Lumber Company. When not working, Ron looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Betty (King) Miner; two sons, Ronald Miner Jr. and wife Tammy of Mill Run, and Ross Miner and wife Kelly of Mill Run; four grandchildren, Amber Anderson and husband Steve, Austin Miner, and Nathan and Nolan Miner; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Ava Anderson; three sisters; and one brother.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by two sisters.

Family will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Chris McLaughlin officiating.

Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
02:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
