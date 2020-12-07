Ronald R. Rozell, 86, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late James and Rose DePalma Rozell. He attended the former East Huntingdon Township High School. He was a retired assistant foreman, having been employed by the PA Turnpike Commission. But he is most certainly well known as "the milkman," having delivered milk for many years. He was a member of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. Ron was a proud Marine, having served in the Korean Conflict, and lived by the Marine Corps motto, "Semper Fi" - always faithful. Ron will be sadly missed but fondly remembered, by his loving family, his children, Janine Brooks and husband Rick of Connellsville, Rhonda Brooks and husband Jon of Connellsville, Susi Rozell of Connellsville, Frank Rozell and wife Tracy of Waldorf, Md., Michael Rozell and husband David of Monongahela and Mat Rozell of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Kristopher, Greg and wife Katie, Blaine and girlfriend Mary, Tyler and wife Sara, Nicole and husband Josh, and Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Maria,Vinnie, Collyns, Bexley, Harper and Haydn; his sister-in-law, Hisako Mongell of Connellsville; numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly and always remained a big part of his life and lastly, his two loyal grand dogs, Max and Rusty, who kept him company every day for the past two years. Ron was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie "Carmie" Mongell Rozell in 2017 and his siblings, Dominick Rozell, Mary Rozell Sirianni, who raised him and was like a mother to him, John Rozell, William Rozell, Frank Rozell, Romayne Rozell Stansak, Louise Rozell Helkowsky, Rose Pikovsky, Danny Rosell and Antoinette "Pete" Rozell Ohler. The family would like to thank Cindy Hogan, Paula Shoemaker, Jamie Smith and Carolyn Tressler for their love, friendship and compassion shown to Ron. Although they were his caregivers, they were part of our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd. Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside CA, 92057, semperfi.org, in memory of Ronald Rozell. Due to COVID, visitation for the family will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Rita's R.C. Church. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church). Interment will be private for family only. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. All attending will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, Pa. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com