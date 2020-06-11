Ronald R. Wiltrout Sr.
1944 - 2020
Ronald R. Wiltrout Sr., 76, of Dickerson Run, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 25, 1944, in Connellsville, a son of the late Harold Ray and Anna Mae (Ulery) Wiltrout.

Ron was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam War. Ron retired from Shanefelter Industries, Uniontown as a welder. Ron enjoyed the outdoors, especially when riding his Harley-Davidson and fishing. He also spent time relaxing while watching war movies.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie (May) Wiltrout; four sons, Ronald Wiltrout Jr. and wife Marci of Connellsville, Kevin Claycomb and fiancée Karen Hiles of Dickerson Run, Brandon Wiltrout and wife Kira of Brownsville, and Rob Wiltrout of Scottdale; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by a grandson, Trevor Chase Wiltrout; a sister, Phyllis Stafford; and a brother, Gerald Wiltrout.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

Full military rites will be conducted by members of the Connellsville Veterans Commission following the service.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
JUN
12
Service
03:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
