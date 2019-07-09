Ronald Wayne "Wick" Mc- Laughlin Sr., 81, a lifelong resident of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville, with his loving family by his side.

He was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph and Hazel Ritenour McLaughlin.

Prior to his retirement, Wick was a plastering contractor and owned his own business, Ron McLaughlin Plastering.

Wick will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 64 years, Glenda R. Bufano Mc- Laughlin; his children, Diane (McLaughlin) and husband Mark Darrell of Normalville, Ronald W. McLaughlin Jr. and wife Beverly, Connie R. (Mc- Laughlin) and husband Mark Romesburg, Robert A. Mc- Laughlin, and Albert D. Mc- Laughlin, all of Connellsville, and Vickie S. (McLaughlin) Pilla of Hopwood; his grandchildren, Crystal Reagan, Ronald McLaughlin III, Kristy McLaughlin, Chad Mc- Laughlin, Jason McLaughlin, Joshua McLaughlin, Joseph Romesburg, Nathan Romesburg, Jessica McLaughlin, Joshua Galipeau, Alexandra McLaughlin, Brittany Mc- Laughlin, Ryan McLaughlin, Albert McLaughlin Jr., Tyler McLaughlin, Andrea Shepler, Lauren Pilla, and Anna Pilla; his 29 great-grandchildren; and his brother, James Mc- Laughlin and wife Patricia of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, Wick was predeceased by a son, Mark A. McLaughlin.

As per Wick's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial celebration of Wick's life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.

Interment will be in the Normalville Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Connellsville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 598 Vanderbilt Road, Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Ronald W. Mc- Laughlin Sr.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.