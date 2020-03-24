Home

Ronald Wiltrout Obituary

Ronald David Andrew Wiltrout, 38, of Scottdale (Bullskin Township), passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 25, 1981, in Scottdale. He was the son of Walter "Deb" and Lynn Ann Stouffer Wiltrout of Scottdale (Bullskin Township).

Ronnie had attended the Pennsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed being with his family and watching programs on his big screen television.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is survived by his brothers and sisters, James G. Wiltrout of Scottdale, Henry R. Wiltrout and wife Leslie of White, Adam S. Wiltrout and wife Christy of Connellsville, Walter N. Wiltrout and wife Barbara of Connellsville, Tabetha D. Gary and husband Josh of Connellsville, Kimberly R. Wiltrout of Uniontown, Steven R. Wiltrout of Uniontown, and Jason T. Wiltrout of Uniontown.

Ronnie was predeceased by a brother, Charles Gilbert Wiltrout.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, private services will be held for the family, with Pastor Robert Bixel officiating.

Interment will be in the Stouffer Cemetery, Bullskin Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Ronald David Andrew Wiltrout.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

