Ronald "Ronnie" Zavislan
1940 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Zavislan, 80, of Monarch, formerly of Oliver #3, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.

He was born April 14, 1940, in Oliver #3, a son of the late John and Margaret (Homa) Zavislan.

He graduated from North Union High School with the Class of 1958.

Ronnie began working for Republic Steel Mill shortly after graduating and also worked for the LTV Steel Mill for 36 years until his retirement.

Ronnie was a member of the Holiday Camplands Association, Andover, Ohio, and was a former member of the Valley Sportsman Club and West Leisenring Fire Department.

He was Catholic and was a former member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Uniontown.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary "Honey" (Halasz) Zavislan; sisters, Johanna Blosser and husband Jim of Uniontown, Margaret "Peggy" Anthony of Uniontown, and Janet "Jan" Shirley and husband Bill of Connellsville; sistersin law, Margie Miller and husband Ronnie, Lee Roycroft and husband Wayne, and Lynne Halasz; special niece, Annette Datz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Capt. Barry A. Zavislan, U.S. Army; sisters, Sr. Barbara Ann Zavislan, S.H.S, and Gloria Murphy; mother- and father-in-law, Mildred and Joseph Halasz; and brother-in-law, Joseph "Sluggo" Halasz.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Uniontown, with the Rev. Fr. Vincent Concepcion.

Committal will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
OCT
30
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
OCT
30
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
