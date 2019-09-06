|
|
Rose Addis Durbin, 90, of Connellsville, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the arms of her family in her home in Clifton, Va. Rose was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Connellsville, daughter of the late Emmett M. and Mary (Softcheck) Addis.
Rose was a member of East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Vanderbilt, where she served as an elder and choir member for nearly 80 years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Rose graduated as valedictorian from Dunbar Township High School in 1946. After raising four children, Rose enjoyed a career as a teacher's assistant, served as the home-office executive director for Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Leader William J. Lincoln for over 20 years and as the vice-chair of the Fayette County Democratic Party.
Surviving are her daughter, Rickye Durbin-Farrell and her husband, Patrick Farrell, of Clifton, Va.; her son, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert Durbin and his wife, Diana, of Oakton, Va.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Robert "Bob" Durbin, and her sons Randall Durbin and Rodd Durbin.
A memorial service celebrating Rose's life will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14, at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Vanderbilt, with Pastor H. David McElroy officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Vanderbilt, Pa., 15486.