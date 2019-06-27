Rose DeStefino, 90, of Connellsville passed away Monday June 24, 2019.

Rose was born in Connellsville on June 15,1929, daughter of William Drumm and Nettie Mosgrave.

She was a former employee of Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in South Connellsville.

Rose is survived by her daughter Debbie Bragle and husband, William; grandchildren Aimee Weldi and husband, Andrew; and three great-grandchildren Payten, Luke and Christian Weidl; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Virginia Ashburn, Lois Matthais and Nancy White; and brothers Kenneth, William and Wayne Drumm. Rose was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.