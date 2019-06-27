Home

Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-7250
Rose DeStefino

Rose DeStefino Obituary

Rose DeStefino, 90, of Connellsville passed away Monday June 24, 2019.

Rose was born in Connellsville on June 15,1929, daughter of William Drumm and Nettie Mosgrave.

She was a former employee of Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in South Connellsville.

Rose is survived by her daughter Debbie Bragle and husband, William; grandchildren Aimee Weldi and husband, Andrew; and three great-grandchildren Payten, Luke and Christian Weidl; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Virginia Ashburn, Lois Matthais and Nancy White; and brothers Kenneth, William and Wayne Drumm. Rose was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

