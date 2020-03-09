|
Rose Evelyn (Canada) Mariotti, 100, of Connellsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Excela Frick Hospital.
Rose was born in Dunbar (Dogtown) and resided in Connellsville in the home that her husband built for their family.
Rose was a member of St. Rita RC Church and its Christian Mothers. Rose was a 1937 graduate of Dunbar Township High School. After graduation, she went to work in the Connellsville Clerk's Office, the G.C. Murphy Company in Connellsville, and as the bakery manager at the Connellsville A&P during the Great Depression and WWII years.
She eventually retired at the birth of her son, to be a full-time mother and housewife. She lived a long and wonderful life. Her joy in life was cooking. Every Sunday, the house was filled with the smell of her delicious sauce and meatballs. Rose took great joy in family gatherings every Sunday and in feeding anyone who walked through the door. She always welcomed her children's friends to her home with open arms.
Rose was the oldest living member of St. Rita Parish in Connellsville. Up until her mid 80s, she was very active with the Lady of Mt. Carmel Christian Mothers, having been a member for 69 years. Rose served as the president for five years and a trustee for many years. Rose attended her last meeting in November 2019, when the ladies celebrated her 100th birthday.
Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Rose is survived by her son, Michael Mariotti and his wife Lynn of Jeannette; their two children, Lt. Colonel Michael Peter Mariotti (USAF) and his wife Vicki and their children, Anthony and Anna; and Maria J. Neidrick and her husband Joe, and their children Lillian Rose and Nora. Rose is also survived by her daughter, Marseda Wisilosky and her husband John; their three children, John Wisilosky Jr. and his wife Tara of Irwin, Julie McGough and her husband John of Forward Township and their three children, John Paul and twins Elizabeth Rosaline and Charlie; and her granddaughter, Katie Rulli and her husband David of Melbourne, Fla., and their unborn son; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and greatgrand nieces, and great-grandnephews.
Rose was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Peter Mariotti; her parents, Mary (Robertello) and Joseph Canada; a sister, Grace; brothers, Anthony (killed in action during WWII), Joseph and his wife Ange, John (Jimmy) and his wife Grace, Frank (Pitter) and his wife Doris, and Michael and his wife Anna Mary; her two nephews, Paul Canada and John A. Canada; all of her husband's brothers and sisters and their spouses; and a nephew, Mario Mariotti.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to some very special people who have helped to take care of Mom: her great-niece and doctor, Dr. Gina Canada; her niece, Rosella, who faithfully took mom to her eye doctor appointments; Debbie Gephart; Martha Martin; and Jackie Galik. Mom was very lucky to have neighbors who kept in touch with her via phone calls on a daily basis (Tony Natale, Rita Pratt, Sharon Tajc, and Anita Ritch), to which she always looked forward. We would also like to thank Ed Ermine, who faithfully brought her communion for many years.
We also would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Scottdale Manor and the nursing staff at Excela Frick, who provided tremendous care and compassion to our family and to our mom in her final hours.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
Members of St. Rita Christian Mothers will hold a ritual at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rita Christian Mothers in memory of Rose Mariotti.
