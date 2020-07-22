1/
Rosemary Tressler
1927 - 2020
Rosemary "Rosie" Tressler, 92, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully July 20, 2020.

She was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (DelSordo) Capo.

Rosie was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1945, and a long-standing member of the Albright United Methodist Church, South Connellsville.

Rosie married her sailor, the love of her life for 70 years, Guy Tressler Jr., on June 8, 1946.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Russell; two sons, Guy D. Tressler III of Pittsburgh, and Mark D. Tressler and wife Kimberly of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Brennen D. Tressler and wife Liliana of San Diego, Calif., and Devon Alyse Tressler; two great-grandsons, Anthony Mark Tressler and Christopher James Tressler; brothers, Jerry Capo, Nick Capo, and Angelo Capo Jr. and wife Linda.

In addition to her parents, Rosie was predeceased by her husband, Guy D. "Rick" Tressler; a brother, Frank Capo; and son-in-law, Earl K. Russell.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Rosie's family requests those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
JUL
JUL
24
Service
01:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
JUL
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
