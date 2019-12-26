|
Roy Edward Starr, 76, of Acme, Bullskin Township, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Starr was born Nov.11, 1943, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of the late Roy and Gertrude Leffleur Starr.
He was a graduate of the University of Iowa, with a degree in mechanical engineering. Roy retired from Westmoreland Mechanical Testing as a lab manager. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football fan, hunter, fisherman, fly-tyer and a zealous lover of classic and foreign cars. He was most devoted, however, to his loving family.
Roy is survived by his loving family: his wife of 24 years, M. Bridget Gennaro Starr; his beloved children, Roy L. Starr of Jacksonville, Fla., Daniel C. Starr of Pittsburgh, and Trudy A. Starr of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and by his four-legged best friend and hunting companion, Libby Lu. He also is survived by his sisters, Grace Dorbeck and Helen Holland; and beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Bruggeman.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Roy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Joan Duncan, pastor associate, officiating.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, c/o UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550, in memory of Roy Starr. "Go, Hawks!"
To offer an online condolence, please visit our web site at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.