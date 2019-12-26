Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Starr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Starr Obituary

Roy Edward Starr, 76, of Acme, Bullskin Township, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Mr. Starr was born Nov.11, 1943, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of the late Roy and Gertrude Leffleur Starr.

He was a graduate of the University of Iowa, with a degree in mechanical engineering. Roy retired from Westmoreland Mechanical Testing as a lab manager. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football fan, hunter, fisherman, fly-tyer and a zealous lover of classic and foreign cars. He was most devoted, however, to his loving family.

Roy is survived by his loving family: his wife of 24 years, M. Bridget Gennaro Starr; his beloved children, Roy L. Starr of Jacksonville, Fla., Daniel C. Starr of Pittsburgh, and Trudy A. Starr of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and by his four-legged best friend and hunting companion, Libby Lu. He also is survived by his sisters, Grace Dorbeck and Helen Holland; and beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Bruggeman.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Roy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Joan Duncan, pastor associate, officiating.

Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, c/o UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550, in memory of Roy Starr. "Go, Hawks!"

To offer an online condolence, please visit our web site at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -