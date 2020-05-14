Roy G. Banks
1929 - 2020
Roy Gilbert Banks, 91, a lifelong resident of South Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his home.He was born Jan. 2, 1929, in South Connellsville, a son of the late James and Ethel Lorraine Richey Banks.Prior to his retirement, Roy worked as a machinist for the former Modulus Plant in Mt. Pleasant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, having served during WW II, and a member of the VFW #21 in Connellsville. He was a life member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department. Roy was a member of King Solomon's Lodge 346 F&AM, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, and the Consistory Valley of Pittsburgh.Roy is survived by his sister, Ethel M (Banks) Cole of South Connellsville; his nephew, Ron S. Cole of North Carolina; his great-nephew, Tyler Cole (Lauren) and his children Sofia, Cameron, and Allie of North Carolina; his greatniece, Alyssa (Josh) Burks of North Carolina; his sister-inlaw, Marilyn Banks of South Connellsville; and his good friends, David and Leah Miller of South Connellsville.In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy P. Shaffer Banks; his second wife, Dorothy P. Hamilton Banks; and his brothers, James and Arthur Banks.There will be no viewing. Private services will be held for the family, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 14, 2020.
