Roy Roger Doppelheuer, 96, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Dolores Lujack Doppelheuer. They had been married for 67 years upon her death in 2013.He was born Nov. 11, 1923, in Connellsville, to Emory Lee Doppelheuer and Sarah H. Brown Doppelheuer. Roy had been the last survivor of their seven children.Roy enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 during his senior year in high school. He endured three years in North Africa and Italy and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.After the war, Roy began a career in the construction industry and retired in 1981 as a member of the Board of Directors at Arthur Pew, Inc., in Atlanta, Ga. Roy and Dolores were then able to enjoy their subsequent years by traveling throughout the U.S. and by taking more than 60 cruises together until her death. Besides his love for Dolores and his family, Roy was devoted to the Catholic Church and to America. He had been an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and a weekly participant at the Cross Roads Ministries soup kitchen.Roy is lovingly remembered by his children, John Doppelheuer, M.D. of Park City, Utah, Patricia Doppelheuer of Canton, Ga., Robert Doppelheuer of Greenville, S.C., James Doppelheuer of Snellville, Ga., and Mary St. Clair of Decatur, Ga. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.His burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cross Roads Community Ministries (Clydes Kitchen), Attn.: Tony Johns, P.O. Box 55397, Atlanta, GA 30308 or online at www.crossroadsatlanta.org/give.
Published in Daily Courier on May 30, 2020.