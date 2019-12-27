|
|
Roy W. Taylor, 81, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Archie and Charity Lorraine Shaw Taylor.
Roy was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and he attended Waynesburg College. He was employed as a pharmaceutical salesman for USV Pharmaceutical. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Roy was a former member of Connellsville city council, having been the first African-American to serve in that position. He was a former member of the Lions Club and a member of the Payne AME Church.
He is survived by his children, Eric D. Taylor and his wife Pelar of Connellsville, and Heather Taylor of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, Donovan and Autumn Taylor; and numerous cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Henry Robinson officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
