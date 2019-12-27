Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Roy W. Taylor Obituary

Roy W. Taylor, 81, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Archie and Charity Lorraine Shaw Taylor.

Roy was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and he attended Waynesburg College. He was employed as a pharmaceutical salesman for USV Pharmaceutical. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Roy was a former member of Connellsville city council, having been the first African-American to serve in that position. He was a former member of the Lions Club and a member of the Payne AME Church.

He is survived by his children, Eric D. Taylor and his wife Pelar of Connellsville, and Heather Taylor of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, Donovan and Autumn Taylor; and numerous cousins and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Henry Robinson officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhonmes.com.

