Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Ruth A. Bennett

Ruth Ann Bennett, 87, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mabel Rively.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School in Johnstown. She was employed at Oglevee Floral Company for 35 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Deborah Petrone and her husband David Petrone; her grandchildren, Leslie Ruvo and wife Stacey Ruvo, her grandson, Jeremy Petrone and his companion Jenny Halfhill, her grandson, Derek Petrone and wife Samantha Petrone, her granddaughter, Bethany Keller and husband Nick; her great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jensen Ruvo, Raigan, Ashlyn and Linkon Keller, and Bella, Payton and Deklan (little Boo) Petrone; and her brother, Frank Rively and wife Betty.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dwayne Bennett; her brothers, James, Buzz and Ralph Rively; her daughter, Diane (Bennett) Ruvo; and her grandson, Darren Ruvo.

As per the wishes of Ruth Ann, there will be no public viewing or services, and interment will be private. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

