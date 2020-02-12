|
Ruth C. Haggerty Noss, 82, of Everson Valley Road, Connellsville, died Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born Aug.4, 1937, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Raphael and Ethel Fuller Haggerty.
Ruth was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.
She was a former member of the F.O.E. Connellsville and a former PTG member of the St. John Parochial School.
Ruth loved to sew, making baby blankets for family and friends. She also enjoyed nature, gardening and tending to her house plants and her special pets.
Ruth is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: Her loving and devoted children, Victoria Love and David Allen of Monroeville, Joseph Virgillo of Kingview, Robin Andreuzzi and husband Marco of Greensburg, Mary Conty and husband Ronald of Mt. Pleasant, Jennifer Dalton and husband Greg of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Frank Noss and Scott Noss, both of Connellsville; her loving grandchildren, Joseph Virgillo, Bambi Gailey, Nicole Mcelfresh, Jeffery Love, Angela Andreuzzi, Kelsey Love, Brianna Stone, Andrew Atkinson, Marco Andreuzzi, Lindsay and Morgan Conty, and Johnathan Dalton; her loving great-grandchildren, Cody, Josie, Christopher, Destiny, Aiden, David, Wesson, Mazzy, Leon, Paisley, Emery, and Evianna; her siblings, David Haggerty and wife Angela of Connellsville, Paul Haggerty and wife Jan of Connellsville, and Frances Grimm of Connellsville; and her sisters-in-law, Betsy Haggerty of Connellsville and Carole Fulton and husband David of Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Frank "Sonny" Noss (Feb. 19, 1995); her brother, James Haggerty (May 7, 2014); and daughter-in-law, Debra Virgillo (June 13, 2015).
Ruth's family will greet friends from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A funeral liturgy will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the funeral home, with Fr. Richard Kosisko as Celebrant.
Chapel services will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
Thank you to Excela Health Staff PCU, Dr. Efren Leonida, Amedisys Home Health Care, her home health nurse Heidi Lowery, and all past caregivers who helped with Ruth in the past.
