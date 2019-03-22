Ruth E. Hollis, 70, of Dunbar, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving and devoted family at her home, including her pets, Lucky, Diamond and Kela. She was born on April 28, 1948, the daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Miller) Fisher. Ruth was a loving homemaker to her family throughout her life, and her family was her pride and joy. Ruth was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Dunbar Township F.O.E. 3293. "Our mother and grandmother was a remarkable woman. Ruth was the light of our lives, always giving unconditional love to our family and everyone around her. She was a beautiful, loving and strong lady. Ruth had a sense of humor and a smile that glowed from across the room. Our lovely lady was spunky and a fighter. Our parents, Milton and Ruth, opened their home to anyone, helping if needed, and our Mom was the rock of our family. She truly was a treasure in our family, and she will be deeply missed. Ruth had a love of God and knew she would be going home someday to be with her Lord. Her final journey going to Heaven to be with her loved ones and Jesus, and today, she went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She will truly be missed, and we have our memories of Ruth and know we will be with her again one day." She is survived her children, Milton R. Hollis Jr. and wife Nadine, Bonnie Lindsay and husband Kenneth, Steve Hollis and wife Tammy, Mark Hollis and his companion Toni Walker, and Jamie Richter and companion Robert Morrison; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; brothers-inlaw, Sherman Hollis and wife Lola, and Eugene Hollis and wife Connie; her stepdaughter, Theresa Teets and husband William; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and her very special, furry kids, Kela, Diamond and Lucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, whom she married on Jan. 12, 1964, Milton R. Hollis Sr.; her two grandchildren; a great-grandson; brothers, Bill Fisher and Bob Fisher; and sisters, Shirley Bryner and Jean Earnesty. Ruth was the last living member of her immediate family. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville. If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.