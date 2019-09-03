|
Ruth E. Miner, 94, of Mill Run, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Eicher's Family Home.
She was born July 10, 1925, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Rosa Hostetler Bryner.
She was a member of the Hampton Church of God.
She is survived by one daughter, Lou Ann Hensel and her husband Tom of Indian Head; two granddaughters, Bridget Hensel of Mill Run and Jill McKenzie of Elkins, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Riley, Adria, and Grayson; and one brother, Paul Bryner of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Howard Miner Sr.; son, Howard Miner Jr.; infant daughter, Joyce Ann; brothers, Ralph, Donald, Chester, Clarence, Robert, and Richard Bryner; and sisters, Olive Kennedy, Beulah Lee, and Mildred Frensco.
There will be no public viewing or services, and interment will be private. All arrangements were under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
