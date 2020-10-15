1/
Ruth E. Workman
Ruth E. Workman, 95, of Coolspring, passed away Monday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Ted N. Workman, who passed away on March 30, 1993. She was born in Uniontown, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Snyder Eski.

Ruth was a weigh master/ office manager for Martin Marietta Corp., Coolspring Plant (now Coolspring Stone Supply) for 16 years before her retirement. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting; her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Bubba"; crossword and puzzle books; and Duda's Farm Produce.

She is survived by her sons, Teddy Workman, Terry (Nancy) Workman, Nelson (Debbie) Workman, and Greg (Dolly) Workman; her four grandchildren, Brent, Christine, Holly and Reilly; and one great-granddaughter, Amber.

She is the last surviving member of her immediate family. Ruth was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 W. Main St., Mountville, PA 17554. A second viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Jerome W. Shell Funeral Home, 164 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown, where the funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Interment will take place in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a favorite charity of one's choice.

To send an online condolence, visit: workmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Workman Funeral Homes Inc
OCT
18
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jerome W. Shell Funeral Home
OCT
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Jerome W. Shell Funeral Home
