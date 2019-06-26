Ruth K. Lohr, 90, of Buckhannon, W.Va., died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Serenity Care Home in Buckhannon.

She was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry Edward and Ida Bell Fletcher Kalp.

On June 27, 1953, she married W. Dwight Lohr Sr., who preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lester Kalp.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherrie Walsh and husband John of Buckhannon, W.Va.; three sons, W. Dwight Lohr Jr. of Frametown, W.Va., A. Duane Lohr and wife Lisa of Somerset, and Richard D. Lohr and wife Audrey of Pittsfield, Mass.; four grandsons, Christopher I. Walsh and partner Stephanie of Beaver, W.Va., Brandon D. Lohr and wife Maggie of Silver Springs, Md., Brandon Cale and wife Jamie of Fayetteville, W.Va., and Shannon Lohr of Morgantown, W.Va.; seven granddaughters, Sheena D. Pile and husband Christopher of Somerset, Carrie Mostoller of Raleigh, N.C., Courtney Lohr and fiancé Bernie Seth of Johnstown, Adriane Herlihy and husband Kevin of Morgantown, W.Va., Christiane Chambers and husband Ben of Fairmont, W.Va., Colette Lohr and partner Tim Benzinger of Boston, Mass., and Krista Lohr and fiancé Steve Fialli of Derry, N.H.; and eight great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Rory, Kerriann, Grayson, Vivian, Deegan, and Lochlynn.

Mrs. Lohr was the choir director and the church organist at the First United Methodist/ Wesleyan United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. She was also a member of and the choir director for the Lorida Church of the Brethren in Lorida, Fla. She was a music teacher, and during her first five years at Serenity Care Home, she would play the piano for the church services.

In honoring Mrs. Lohr's wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be a private family service at a later date.

