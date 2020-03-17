|
|
Ruth M. Thomas, 61, of Alverton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 13, 2020, at Excella Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Ruth was born Sept. 8, 1958, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Albert Kistner and Minerva Kistner Ahlborn.
She was a life member of the Moose Lodge #194, a past member of Elks Lodge #777 in Scottdale, the American Legion Post #446 Ladies Auxillary in Mt. Pleasant and formerly employed by Rich- Mar Poultry.
Surviving is her husband, John A. Thomas; children, John A. Thomas Jr. and Byron Thomas of Alverton and Ruth E. Kozemchak (Stan) of Bradenville; grandchildren, George A. McCann of Bradenville and Jessica M. Lint of Hershey; brothers, Thomas, Claire, John and Kevin Kistner, and sisters, Annie and Charlotte Kistner and Eva Ritenour.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Saloom Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, with Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit Ruth's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.