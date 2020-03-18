Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Mount Pleasant, PA
Ruth M. Thomas

Ruth M. Thomas Obituary

Ruth M. Thomas, 61, of Alverton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 13, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Ruth was born Sept. 8, 1958, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Albert Kistner and Minerva Kistner Ahlborn.

She was a life member of the Moose Lodge #194, a past member of Elks Lodge #777 in Scottdale, and the American Legion Post #446 Ladies Auxillary in Mt. Pleasant, and she was formerly employed by Rich-Mar Poultry.

Surviving are her husband, John A. Thomas; children, John A. Thomas Jr. and Byron Thomas of Alverton and Ruth E. Kozemchak (Stan) of Bradenville; grandchildren, George A. McCann of Bradenville and Jessica M. Lint of Hershey; brothers, Thomas, Claire, John and Kevin Kistner; and sisters, Annie and Charlotte Kistner and Eva Ritenour.

Due to recent directives, there will be no public visitation or viewing. A private gathering for the family will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating.

Please visit Ruth's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.

