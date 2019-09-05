|
Ruth Virginia (Conn) Barron, 94, of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
She was born April 30, 1925, in Bute, a daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Daniels) McBeth.
Ruth was a self-employed hairdresser for 55 years. She loved doing hair and making her ladies look pretty. Ruth and her late husband, Clayton, were owners/operators of Barron's Personal Care Home. Ruth loved the Lord and enjoyed singing.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Ruth is survived by a son, Danny Conn and wife Debbie of Vanderbilt; a daughter, Sandra Daniels of Tennessee; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her first husband, Paul Conn; second husband, Clayton Barron; three daughters, Shirley, Delores, and Joan; a grandson, Andrew Barron; and her dog, Teddy.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Barry Witt officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
Ruth's family would like to thank the staff of Caring Mission for the care and compassion they provided.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.