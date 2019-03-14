Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Raymond Cemetery
Ryan K. Painter


1977 - 2019
Ryan K. Painter Obituary

Ryan K. Painter, 41, of Acme, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the West Penn Hospital.

He was born Aug. 22, 1977, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Ronald H. and Patricia F. Funk Painter.

Ryan was a 1995 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and a 1999 graduate of St. Francis College in Loretto, where he was a member of the football team and the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He was employed as an account representative for Nuance Healthcare. He was a member of the Oakmont Tavern Golf League and was a member of St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, Donegal.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Wallace Painter; his daughter, Abigail Painter, at home; his brother, Ronald Painter and his wife Theresa of Murrysville; his father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Gloria Wallace of Plum; and his nieces and nephew, Mary Ann, Jack and Grace Painter.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Raymond of the Mountains R.C. Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Raymond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the in memory of Ryan K. Painter.

To offer condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

