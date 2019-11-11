Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally J. Nicholson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally J. Nicholson Obituary

Sally Joan Nicholson, 73, of Somerset, died Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.

Born March 6, 1946, in Connellsville, she was the daughter of Ludwig Fox and Margarete (Cramer) Miller.

Sally worked for many years as a hostess at Seven Springs Resort where she retired.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell E. Nicholson, and brother Larry Miller.

She is survived by her children, Craig Nicholson and wife Tammy of Ohiopyle, Rhonda Firestone and husband Kevin of Indian Head, Kelly Nicholson of Hidden Valley and Jennifer Seibert and husband Mike of Davidsville; grandchildren, Averie and Arabella Seibert, Courtney Swenglish, Brandon Nicholson, Jarret, Faith, Christian, Andrew and Grace Firestone, Isabella Ambrose, and great-grandchildren, Corbin, Cheyenne, and Calista.

Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, www.haugerzeigler.com, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Tony Myers officiating. Interment will take place at Stoystown IOOF Cemetery.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -