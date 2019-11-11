|
|
Sally Joan Nicholson, 73, of Somerset, died Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.
Born March 6, 1946, in Connellsville, she was the daughter of Ludwig Fox and Margarete (Cramer) Miller.
Sally worked for many years as a hostess at Seven Springs Resort where she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell E. Nicholson, and brother Larry Miller.
She is survived by her children, Craig Nicholson and wife Tammy of Ohiopyle, Rhonda Firestone and husband Kevin of Indian Head, Kelly Nicholson of Hidden Valley and Jennifer Seibert and husband Mike of Davidsville; grandchildren, Averie and Arabella Seibert, Courtney Swenglish, Brandon Nicholson, Jarret, Faith, Christian, Andrew and Grace Firestone, Isabella Ambrose, and great-grandchildren, Corbin, Cheyenne, and Calista.
Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, www.haugerzeigler.com, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Tony Myers officiating. Interment will take place at Stoystown IOOF Cemetery.