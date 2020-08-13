1/
Salvatore V. Ruvo
1924 - 2020
Salvatore Vincent "Tut" Ruvo, 95, of South Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the comfort and care of his home and family.

Tut was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Connellsville, a son of the late Antonio and Filomena Ruvo.

He was a member of St. Rita RC Church. Tut was a veteran of WWII and served as Seaman First Class in the United States Navy. Salvatore, who was given the nickname "Tut" by his mother, worked as a shipping clerk for Bradley Paint in Connellsville for 45 years. That was where Tut met his beloved bride, Esther (Nudo) Ruvo.

Tut was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to go dancing with his wife and wacth baseball with his grandson, and he enjoyed a good laugh with his friends and family. Tut will be remembered by those who knew him best as a man who loved his family beyond all else.

Tut is survived by his loving wife, Esther (Nudo) Ruvo, to whom he has been married for 64 years; their daughter, Annette Ruvo and husband Howard Kriek; son ,Anthony V. Ruvo; grandson, Anthony C. Ruvo and wife Brandi; along with their three children, whom he adored, Gabriella, Vincenzo, and Gloria Grace; as well as Tut's youngest brother, Vincent Ruvo; daughter in-law, Ida Ruvo; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tut was predeceased by three brothers, Victor, Michael, and Anthony; and three sisters, Philomena Cunningham, Rose Herchko, and Mary Yankovich.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033. A blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Tut's family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in his memory.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 13, 2020.
