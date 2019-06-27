Samuel G. Woods, 65, of Butler, formerly of Connellsville passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Butler VA Health Care, Butler.

He was born April 4, 1954 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William J. and Geraldine Lee Woods.

Samuel attended Connellsville High School, and he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

He loved to paint and play cards, chess and bingo.

He was Protestant by faith.

Samuel will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his daughter Billie Jo McDonald and husband, Jason, of Manassas, Va.; his grandchildren Alex, Ashlynn, and Andrew; his sisters and brother Donna Chearney of Mt. Pleasant, Coralee "Cookie" Fosbrink and husband Jim of Connellsville, Loretta Sue Woods and Rick of Connellsville, William Woods and wife Diane of Connellsville, Sharon Richey and husband Tom "Archie" of Dunbar and Wendy Tannehill and husband Fred of South Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Samuel was predeceased by his sister Rebecca Yezek.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville (724-628-1430) where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Rev. Geary Witt officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Military service will be conducted at the funeral home by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the , 1000 Liberty Ave., No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222, in memory of Samuel G. Woods.

To leave a message of send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.