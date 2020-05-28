Samuel Shultz Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Shultz Jr., 76, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Connellsville, son of the late Samuel Peter Sr. and Viola Mae Kent Shultz.Mr. Shultz was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a former brakeman on the railroad. He was a member of the Connellsville Eagles, Polish Club, Juniata Sportsmen Club, the Valley Sportsmen's Club, and a social member of the Connellsville VFW. He loved to hunt, especially with his sons and grandsons.He is survived by his wife, Linda Beatty Shultz; his children, Samuel Shultz III of Kansas, Mark Shultz Sr. and his wife Terri of Belle Vernon, Matthew Shultz and his wife Lisa of South Carolina, Thomas Shultz and his wife Anita of Dunbar, and Heather Breig of Connellsville; his stepchildren, Jeffrey Martin and his wife Brenda of Farmington, Chris Martin of Dunbar, Chad Martin and his wife Valerie of Indiana, Kelly Martin of Uniontown, and Amber Bell and her husband Robert of Uniontown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Grimm and her husband Jack of Connellsville; and Vaughn Shultz of Normalville.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother and a very close brother in-law, Donald "Loose" Beatty.Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Rich Schimansky officiating.To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved