Samuel Shultz Jr., 76, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Connellsville, son of the late Samuel Peter Sr. and Viola Mae Kent Shultz.Mr. Shultz was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a former brakeman on the railroad. He was a member of the Connellsville Eagles, Polish Club, Juniata Sportsmen Club, the Valley Sportsmen's Club, and a social member of the Connellsville VFW. He loved to hunt, especially with his sons and grandsons.He is survived by his wife, Linda Beatty Shultz; his children, Samuel Shultz III of Kansas, Mark Shultz Sr. and his wife Terri of Belle Vernon, Matthew Shultz and his wife Lisa of South Carolina, Thomas Shultz and his wife Anita of Dunbar, and Heather Breig of Connellsville; his stepchildren, Jeffrey Martin and his wife Brenda of Farmington, Chris Martin of Dunbar, Chad Martin and his wife Valerie of Indiana, Kelly Martin of Uniontown, and Amber Bell and her husband Robert of Uniontown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Grimm and her husband Jack of Connellsville; and Vaughn Shultz of Normalville.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother and a very close brother in-law, Donald "Loose" Beatty.Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Rich Schimansky officiating.To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 28, 2020.