Samuel W. Geary Sr.
1938 - 2020
Samuel W. Geary Sr., 82, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 29, 1938, in Bullskin Township, a son of the late Roy "Buck" and Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Geary.

Sam was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was owner/operator of Geary Refuse Co. for several years. He then went to work for Shallenberger Construction.

Sam is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susie P. (Murphy) Geary; two sons, Samuel W. Geary Jr. and wife Rhonda of Connellsville, and Shane Geary Sr. and wife Susan of Leisenring; three daughters, Crissy Stimmel of Connellsville, Carmen Ritenour and husband John of Vanderbilt, and Candy Huffine and husband Gary of Dawson; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, William Geary and wife Mary Kay of Bullskin Township; and sisters, Florence Selby, Karla Ramage and husband Ron of Connellsville, Nevada Blystone, and Patricia Beal and husband Tony of Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by two grandchildren, Joseph, and Matthew; one great-grandchild, Brody; two brothers, Christopher and infant Richard; and two sisters, Helen and Dorothy.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Full military rites will be accorded by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission at the funeral home following the service.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
OCT
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
