Samuel W. Hiles Obituary

Samuel "Sam" Wayne Hiles, 78, of Dunbar, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home.

He was born March 3, 1941, in Stewart Township, son of James "Roy" Hiles and Florence "Polly" (Hiles) Hiles.

He was a powder mixer and press operator for Keystone Fireworks.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Mary K. Smalley Hiles; children, Deborah (Steve) Whoric, Daniel Hiles, and Penny (Bobby) Hiles; grandchildren, Jeremy Rugg, Michelle Rugg, Jarrod (Samantha) Whoric, Christina (Michael) Whoric, Brent Whoric, and Baylee Lambie; great-grandchildren, Jarrod Whoric Jr., Kendi Rugg, Jacob Whoric, and Harlynn Boone; and nieces and nephews.

He was the last member of his immediate family.

He was predeceased his parents; four brothers, Bubs, Bill, Bob, and J.B. Hiles; and three sisters, Sis, Gerry, and Mary Ellen.

Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Thorpe Cemetery.

