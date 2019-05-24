Sandra E. Flynn, 62, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital Pittsburgh.

She was born Feb. 17, 1957, in Connellsville, a daughter of Elmer Machina.

She was a 1975 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. Throughout her life, she was employed by Anchor Hocking Glass, Sony Corp., Wendy's, McDonald's and Magee Nursing Home, becoming independent and self-sufficient. Some of her fondest memories were the births of her children and bringing them home from hospital, and all of the good times she shared with her children and grandchildren throughout life. She enjoyed collecting stamps and dolls.

She is survived by two sons, Robert A. Travis Jr. and his companion Kimberly Ross, and Charles R. Travis and his wife Jennifer; stepson, Ricky David Jr. and Tina; son-in-law, Jonathan Nesbitt; grandchildren, Blake Travis, Michael Gibbs, Shylynn Travis, Kaylee Travis, Jonathon Nesbitt, Jada Travis, Kayen Travis, and Jayden and Jenna Nesbitt.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathryn Louise Travis, in 2015; and her mother, Ellen M. (Porterfield) Thorne.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First. St., West Side, Connellsville,724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

To sign our online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.