Sandra J. (Bartlett) Doppelhauer, 80, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

She was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Monterey, CA, a daughter of the late James Henderson Bartlett and Helen Lorraine Sellers Bartlett.

She worked alongside her husband at the former Terry's Refrigeration in Jeannette.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry R. Doppelhauer, Jr.; two brothers, Steven and Stewart Bartlett; and a sister, Sharon Aldridge.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Terry R. Doppelhauer; three children, Joseph Doppelhauer (Lisa) of Ruffsdale, Kathy Hoover (Mark) of Greensburg and John Doppelhauer of Monessen; 10 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Sheila DeGarmo (Harry) of Hutchinson, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Sandra, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724) 837-0020.

Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.

Services and interment will be private in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Sandra's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg.