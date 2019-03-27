Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Sandra K. Christner

Sandra K. Christner Obituary

Sandra K. Christner, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

She was born Feb. 13, 1961, in Glendale, Calif., a daughter of the late Ernest and Goldie Shaw Knupp.

She is survived by her children, James Knupp and his fiancée Rhonda of Smithfield, and Jennifer Whipkey and her husband Jason of Connellsville; and four grandchildren, Jason Whipkey Jr., Jonathan Whipkey, Jessica Knupp, and Elizabeth Knupp.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, David Knupp.

Family and friends are invited from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

Interment will be private.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

