Sandra Kay Grosser, 78, of Connellsville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John and Irene Hodge Faith.
Sandra Kay was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was active early in her life with the Cub Scouts of America, holding various positions over the years. She was a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America.
She is survived by two children, James E. Grosser and his wife Tia of Irwin, and Rae Ann Hixson and her husband David of Rapelje, Mont.; three grandchildren, Rebecca Myers and her husband Brandon, Emily Hixson and Joshua Hixson; and one brother, James Faith and his wife Dorothy of Connellsville.
Due to the COVID-19 national emergency, all viewing and services will be private, with interment in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
