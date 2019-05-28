Sandra "Sandy" K. Potter Masciarelli, 58, of Perryopolis, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, following a strong fight with cancer.

Born Sept. 8, 1960, in Connellsville, she was the daughter of the late Dalton Gene Potter and Carol Lint Potter, who survives and resides in Perryopolis.

A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Sandy was a member of Perryopolis United Methodist Church, where she served as custodian for more than 10 years and was very active in other church activities. Sandy was also a former floral delivery driver for Perry Gift and Floral.

She leaves to honor her memory her husband, Edward V. Masciarelli, to whom she was married for 35 years; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Chris Reho of Richmond, Va.; son and daughter in-law, Victor and Cary Masciarelli of Alexandria, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Cheryl Potter of Perryopolis; sister and brother in-law, Cathy and Richard Mudrey of Perryopolis; four cats; grand-furbabies; and a host of beloved family, friends, and pets.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Parzynski Funeral Home and Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Relatives and friends will gather directly at the Perryopolis United Methodist Church for 10:00 a.m. Thursday funeral services, with Pastor Derek Platt of Perryopolis United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Sandra K. Masciarelli to the or Perryopolis United Methodist Church.

Condolences are accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.