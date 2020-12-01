Sandra L. "Sandy" White, 60, of Champion, passed away peacefully, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born March 11, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Nina Miller Wilson of Acme and the late Glenn Beers. Sandy was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School with the Class of 1978. She was the former owner/operator of the Champion Service Center and a member of the Davistown United Methodist Church. Sandy like traveling. Most of all Sandy loved her family and cherished them more than anything, especially her grandchildren. Sandy will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family, her husband of 41 years, Dennis E. White; her children, Dennis White II and fiancée Jody Miller of Champion and Rebecca White Kmetz and husband Christopher of Acme; her grandchildren, Peyton White, Levi White, and Pete Kmetz; her brother, Glenn Beers and Vicki of Mt. Pleasant; her stepfather, Mark Harry Wilson of Acme; her stepmother, Marge Beers of Youngwood; and her stepsister, Marjorie Wolff and husband Dave of Florida.

Family and friends will be received Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. in the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455- 2310), where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Leona R. Logan officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Keslar Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at brooksfhmelcroft.com. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.