Sandra M. Bush Wiltrout, 71, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Edward John Bush and Ann Karol Bush Singo.

Sandy was a graduate of Somerset High School with the Class of 1963. She attended the Faith Bible Church in Connellsville. She loved to paint by numbers and do crossword puzzles.

Sandy will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband of 44 years, Harry T. Wiltrout Jr.; her children, Theresa Ann Wiltrout of New Stanton, John Edward Wiltrout and wife Sarah of Uniontown, Dawn Wiltrout and fiance Terry L. Gump of Holbrook, and Christopher Sean Wiltrout of Connellsville; her grandchildren, Terry L. Gump Jr., Taylor Ann Wiltrout, Amber Dawn Wiltrout, Robert Earl Rankin Jr., Sierra Maelyn Riggin, and Katherine Alice Rankin; her brother, Gregory Lynn Singo of Grantville; and her sister, Barbara Ann Bush Albright and husband Wayne of Arizona.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was predeceased by an infant brother, Edward John Bush Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Barry Witt officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Because of her love for animals, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Sandra M. Wiltrout.

