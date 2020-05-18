Sara Ann (Fisher) Hancock, age 92, of Hunker, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.Mrs. Hancock was born April 4, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruth Gearhart Fisher.She was a member of St. John's Reformed United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school for many years.Sara was a graduate of the former Hurst High School and studied nursing at the former Mt. Pleasant School of Nursing.Sara enjoyed gardening and taking care of her plants. She also loved making crafts and especially enjoyed sharing her creations with her family and friends.Sara is survived by her loving family: her children, Adeline (Stewart) Smokler of Virginia Beach, Charles Hancock of New Alexandria, Connie (Randy) Cable of Scottdale, Carl (Corrine) of Elizabeth and Cindy (James) Watson of Hunker; and by her numerous grandchildren and several great- grandchildren.She is also survived by her sister in law, Glendell Fisher; and two nieces.In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Clark Raymond Hancock on Jan. 16, 2019; and by her brother and sister, Charles A. Fisher and Jane Fisher.Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for COVID-19, there will be no hours of public visitation.Private graveside services and interment will be held for the immediate family at St. John Union Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 18, 2020.