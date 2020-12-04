Sara J. Petro, 97, of Uniontown, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 1, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1923, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Jordan) Franks.

She graduated from Uniontown High School in 1941 and attended Waynesburg Center and Penn State Fayette Campus, where she was an active member of the Penn State Women's Day Committee.

Sara was employed as an executive secretary to Dick Berkowitz, owner of the Berkowitz Shirt Factory.

Following her marriage in 1947, she became a stay-athome mom.

Sara's greatest joy was raising her three little girls and sewing their dresses and prom gowns.

She retired after a 25-year banking career with Gallatin and PNC banks and began spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Sara was a lifelong member of St. Therese de Lisieux Church, where she was actively involved as a CCD teacher and a member of the finance council and the funeral services choir. She was a lifelong member of St. Therese Altar Society, frequently serving as treasurer. She volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society and belonged to the Circle Club and the Uniontown Sons of Italy.

She was also a volunteer at the Uniontown Hospital for many years.

Sara enjoyed attending Pirates games in Pittsburgh and throughout the country with her husband, Patsy.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Patsy Petro. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by brothers, Louis, Patsy and Judge William J. Franks.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann (James Grossman of San Francisco), Patricia (Sam Gulino) of Uniontown, and Paula (Dan O'Connell), of Uniontown; grandchildren, Amanda (Ian) Kalin, Michael Gulino, Anthony

Gulino, and Dante O'Connell; and great-grandchildren, Trysten and Talia Kalin. She also is survived by brothers, Julius J. Franks, and Ralph C. Franks (Monica) of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.

Sara wished to send special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Lee, Dr. Edward Chang, Dr. Richard Cook, Father Kenneth Zaccagnini, and Sister Mary Clark.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Jennifer Rittenhouse and the ICU and 1 West Staff of the Uniontown Hospital for the outstanding and compassionate care given to Sara.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-6 p.m. Friday in the Terravecchia Haky Home for Funerals, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. The family asks that everyone meet in church.

In keeping with the CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.

Family suggests that memorial contributions in Sara's memory be made to St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown, PA 15401.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.