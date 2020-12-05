1/
Sara J. Petro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sara J. Petro, 97, of Uniontown, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 1, 2020.

Friends were received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-6 p.m. Friday in the Terravecchia Haky Home for Funerals, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. The family asks that everyone meet in church.

In keeping with the CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.

Family suggests that memorial contributions in Sara's memory be made to St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown, PA 15401.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home
71 S Pennsylvania Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 438-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved