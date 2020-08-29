Sara Margaret "Sally" Miller Geary, 86, of Champion, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lloyd Shuster and Alice Baer Miller.

Sally was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mt. Pleasant. She had worked in civil service for the U.S. Army at Dugway Proving Ground in Salt Lake City, Utah. Later, she did clerical work for various businesses throughout the area. She was a member of the Valley Brethren Church.

Sally will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband of 66 years, Lloyd "Bobby" Geary Jr.; her children, Jeffrey Geary and wife Karen of Normalville and Tamie Geary of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Ashley Tucholski and husband Dennis of Connellsville, Shelby Geary, Erika Wilson, Allyssa Wilson, and Shawn Wilson all of Greensburg; her six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Lloyd Junior Miller of Delmont.

In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by a grandson, Cody Ryan Wilson; her sisters, Alice Conti and Mary Conde; and her brothers, David, Carl, Joseph, and John Miller.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Amy Hixson for being a loving caregiver over the past several years. Amy provided additional light in Sally's life each day; Dr. Gina Canada of Excela Health for her kindness and compassion in caring for Sally; Carla, CRNP at Amedisys Hospice for her understanding and thoughtfulness during a most difficult time; Jill, RN at Excela Home Health for her support and gentle approach; and Betty Clark of Champion for being her devoted friend for many decades.

Family and Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Randy McClain officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.