Sarah D. Marsh, 64, of Connellsville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home.
She was born Aug. 21, 1955, in Connellsville, daughter of William Williams and Lelia B. Miller Williams.
She worked as a dietician for Nature's Sunshine.
Surviving are children, Eric Geehring, Amy Hileman, Mandy Anderson Porterfield, and Kelley Anderson; grandchildren, Eric Jr., Chad, Samuel, Raylee, Anastasia, and Amelia; brothers and sisters, Edna Ruth "Victoria" Basey, Ronald "Butch" Williams, Billie Sue Williams, Rodney Williams, Joshua Williams, and Dorothy Ellen Williams; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
There is no public visitation. Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.