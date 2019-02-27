Sarah E. Kuhns, 101, of Indian Head, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Marquis Gardens, Uniontown.

She was born Sept. 23, 1917, in Melcroft, a daughter of the late Lorenza and Susie Miller Schmuck.

She was a member of the Davistown United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Ladies Society.

She is survived by one daughter, Ilene Swaney of Uniontown; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Palmer Kuhns.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Leona Logan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Donegal Cemetery.

