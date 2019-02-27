Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah E. Kuhns Indian Head

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah E. Kuhns Indian Head Obituary

Sarah E. Kuhns, 101, of Indian Head, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the Marquis Gardens, Uniontown.

She was born Sept. 23, 1917, in Melcroft, a daughter of the late Lorenza and Susie Miller Schmuck.

She was a member of the Davistown United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Ladies Society.

She is survived by one daughter, Ilene Swaney of Uniontown; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Palmer Kuhns.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Leona Logan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Donegal Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now