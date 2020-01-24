|
Sharon Ann Valencheck, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Melcroft and Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in UPMC Magee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Feb. 22, 1954, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joanne R. Budd May of Melcroft and the late Earl H. May.
Sharon was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1972. She was a volunteer foster parent through the Greene County Child and Youth Services. Sharon loved to garden and make jewelry.
Sharon will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Jamie Shupp and husband Jason of St. Louis Mo., Sherri Klingensmith and husband Ryan of Apollo, and Patrick Valencheck and fiancee Melissa of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Paige and Knighton Klingensmith and Miles Shupp; her sisters, Karen Bigam and husband Dale of Melcroft, and Brenda Breidert and husband Jim of Fort Wayne, Ind.
In addition to her father, Sharon was predeceased by her fiance, Douglas Smith.
A private memorial service will be held for the family, with the Rev. Ed Mikkelsen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455- 2310.
