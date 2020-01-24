Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Valencheck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Valencheck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Valencheck Obituary

Sharon Ann Valencheck, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Melcroft and Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in UPMC Magee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Feb. 22, 1954, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joanne R. Budd May of Melcroft and the late Earl H. May.

Sharon was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1972. She was a volunteer foster parent through the Greene County Child and Youth Services. Sharon loved to garden and make jewelry.

Sharon will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Jamie Shupp and husband Jason of St. Louis Mo., Sherri Klingensmith and husband Ryan of Apollo, and Patrick Valencheck and fiancee Melissa of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Paige and Knighton Klingensmith and Miles Shupp; her sisters, Karen Bigam and husband Dale of Melcroft, and Brenda Breidert and husband Jim of Fort Wayne, Ind.

In addition to her father, Sharon was predeceased by her fiance, Douglas Smith.

A private memorial service will be held for the family, with the Rev. Ed Mikkelsen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455- 2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -