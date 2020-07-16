1/
Sharon L. Daniels
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon L. Bodkin Daniels, 74, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Laurel Ridge Nursing Center, Uniontown.

She was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Dunbar, daughter of Vernon Bodkin and Dolores Murphy Bodkin.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter, Holly (Timothy) Brinker; grandchildren, Melissa Habina, Timberly (Anthony) Gailey, and Richard Brinker; and great-grandchildren, Renelle Habina and Myles Gailey.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Richard Daniels; and daughter, Crystal Dolan.

A private committal service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating will take place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, followed by interment.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved