Sharon L. Bodkin Daniels, 74, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Laurel Ridge Nursing Center, Uniontown.

She was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Dunbar, daughter of Vernon Bodkin and Dolores Murphy Bodkin.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter, Holly (Timothy) Brinker; grandchildren, Melissa Habina, Timberly (Anthony) Gailey, and Richard Brinker; and great-grandchildren, Renelle Habina and Myles Gailey.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Richard Daniels; and daughter, Crystal Dolan.

A private committal service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating will take place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, followed by interment.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.