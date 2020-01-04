|
Sharon Marie Flynn Pletcher, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home while being comforted by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 22, 1969, in Ruffsdale, the daughter of the late James Diebler and Blanche S. White Mc- Cloy.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Connellsville.
Sharon enjoyed helping at the Everson Volunteer Fire Department bingos and making cancer ribbons for those in need.
Sharon is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted husband of 24 years, Mark Andrew Pletcher of Mt. Pleasant; her two loving daughters, Jessica Brown and Alysha Brown, both of Mt. Pleasant; her sister, Kimberly Molitor and husband Bill of Front Royal, Va.; her aunts, Marietta Platt of Mt. Pleasant and Dorothy Coddington of Hunker; her brothers in-law, Andrew Pletcher, Matthew Pletcher and Hunter Pletcher, all of Mt. Pleasant; and her friends, Chelsea and Edith Ritenour, Bernadette Orark, Josephine Masewicz, Tom and Geri Trout, and Geri Beaumont.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Arthur Pletcher Jr. and Matthew Pletcher.
Sharon's family will greet friends from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, with her pastor, Kerri Clark of Trinity Lutheran Church of Connellsville, officiating.
Committal services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
In memory of Sharon, the family suggests memorials be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 for cancer or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123.
