Sharon Raye (Landy) Lentz, 74, of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center, surrounded by her daughters.
Sharon was born Dec. 18, 1945, a daughter of the late Hattie Marie Brown (mother) and Ray E. and Jeane Landy (stepmother).
She was a 1965 graduate of Connellsville High School.
She was a homemaker most of her life, working in various roles as an office assistant, personal caretaker, and baking/ food prep assistant, and she most recently found her new adventure as a retail associate at the Gift Gallery in Vienna, W.Va.
She loved unconditionally, not just her own blood relatives, but her heart of hospitality was unmatched, and she served others with a smile, without expectation of anything in return. She was a feisty Italian with a contagious laugh, loved to laugh until she cried, listened with care, and enjoyed encouraging others through spoken and written words. Everything she put her hands on had a special touch – from making her perfect-size cookies, ironing clothes, or serving a meal, everything was done so perfectly.
She was a fighter, overcoming breast cancer three times and a prior stroke and caring for her husband during his own health issues. She was a faithful, loyal and honest woman, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She loved Jesus, singing, flowers, birds, shopping, spending time with her family, and making people feel loved.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life of 51 years, James H. Lentz; and her sister, Rhonda Echard.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelly Lentz Cuppett (David) of Toledo, Ohio, and Erin Lentz Marte (Erik) of Vienna, W.Va.; and by her three wonderful grandchildren, Baylee Cuppett Walker (Derrik) of Redding, Calif., Kamryn Cuppett and Cole Cuppett. She also is survived by her sister, Sandra Landy Medsger (Phillip), with whom she had a very special relationship; and her brothers, Ray E. Landy Jr. (Diane) and Robb Ward Landy (Bonnie); along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many dear friends.
There will be a celebration of life with location and date to be determined. Private inurnment will be conducted by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or to her special friend and employer, Victoria West, who has established a memorial fund in Sharon's honor, with funds being used to serve the community. Send donations for this fund to West Virginia Central Credit Union, Parkersburg, W.Va., in Sharon's name.
