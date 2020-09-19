Shelbie A. Keeler Steyer, 83, of Acme, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Normalville, a daughter of the late Earl and Alcesta Ritenour Keeler.

Shelbie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Sandy Males and husband Jerry of Bridgeville, Brenda Cox of Somerset, and Stacey Taylor and husband William of Indian Head; her grandchildren, Seth Byrd and wife Georgeann, Ashley Males, Amber May and husband Donnie, Dustin Cox and wife Alea, Mary Males, and Shelby Lorow and husband Jason; her great-grandchildren Dylan May, Chase Males, and Kyle Byrd; and her sister, Twila Wright of Minnesota.

In addition to her parents, Shelbie was predeceased by her husband, David Steyer; her daughter, Sue Byrd; and her sisters, Judith Ritenour, Carolyn Swope, and Shirley Basinger.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. David Baker officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at brooksfhmelcroft.com.